Stormy start to week followed by uncomfortable heat
MONDAY: This morning storms that developed overnight to the west in Kansas are going to be tracking into the area, but luckily holding off until after the early morning rush. Grab the umbrella early on because scattered showers look likely again by the evening commute. As clouds break up early in the day, storms could be on the strong to severe side by this afternoon bringing a chance of localized damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the east up to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers look possible overnight, but most areas will see some dry time under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows only drop towards 70. By daybreak, showers and t-storms will increase in our southern counties leading to a soggy start.
EXTENDED: Tuesday holds another chance for a couple of rounds of showers and t-storms with highs close to 90. After AM storms on Tuesday, some sunshine during the day could help fuel our next chance of severe weather by Tuesday evening. A stalled front with a slow progressing low will bring a line of storms Tuesday evening. Scattered storms could form a bow echo late Tuesday evening, giving the indication for widespread strong winds. That line could produce winds upwards of 60 mph and the potential for some large hail, with a small risk for an isolated tornado. Most of mid-Missouri is under a slight risk for severe weather. With localized heavy downpours that could remain in one spot for an extended period of time, we will also have to monitor the risk for flash flooding. Luckily, we dry out by Wednesday bring back the sun, as well as the heat and humidity. Closing out the week expect high temperatures to approach 100, with heat indices upwards to 105-109 degrees. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.