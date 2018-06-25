Stormy start to week followed by uncomfortable heat

MONDAY: This morning storms that developed overnight to the west in Kansas are going to be tracking into the area, but luckily holding off until after the early morning rush. Grab the umbrella early on because scattered showers look likely again by the evening commute. As clouds break up early in the day, storms could be on the strong to severe side by this afternoon bringing a chance of localized damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the east up to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers look possible overnight, but most areas will see some dry time under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows only drop towards 70. By daybreak, showers and t-storms will increase in our southern counties leading to a soggy start.