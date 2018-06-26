Strong storms and flash flooding into tonight; hot and humid Wednesday

***A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS INTO EFFECT FOR COUNTIES ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-70 UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING***

TONIGHT: Lingering storms are possible through the night, with the severe threat on the low side. Once the storms taper off, mostly cloudy skies will remain. This will keep temperatures on the mild side, with most locations falling to 70 degrees overnight. Some patchy fog is likely to develop in areas that saw the heaviest rain. You'll want to take it slow as you head out the door Wednesday morning, as some areas could still have some standing water on the roads

WEDNESDAY: It will be a mostly cloudy start to the day, with some peaks of sunshine expected. Any fog for the morning commute will lift by midmorning. Decreasing clouds through the remainder of the day and plenty of sunshine expected by the afternoon will bring the return to hot and humid conditions. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, with heat indices near 100 degrees. You'll want to exercise caution as you head outside, as this will be the start of another brutal heat wave that will last through the week.

EXTENDED: As an upper level ridge continues to build into Mid-Missouri and strengthen, we'll see afternoon highs soar into the upper 90s. Little relief is expected, although we're watching for the potential for some storms to develop as we head through the day Thursday. This could bring some relief from the heat, but also a threat for strong storms. Afternoon highs Thursday and into the weekend will be in the 95-plus degree range, with heat indices topping out over 105 degrees. It's likely a heat advisory will be issued in the coming days. By the weekend, the upper level ridge looks to break down, which will allow a cold front to track through the region. This will bring the return of scattered showers and storms by Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, the heat that will have built up into the region could provide a boost for some storms to be on the strong side. We'll continue to monitor the trends as we head into the coming days. While it won't be as hot next week, temperatures will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 90s.Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.