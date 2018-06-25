Strong to severe storms into Tuesday, followed by hot and humid conditions

MONDAY: It's another warm and humid afternoon across Mid-Missouri, as temperatures are already hovering in the upper 70s. With clouds expected to slowly break through the day, we'll see many locations squeeze out the mid-80s for highs. The break in clouds will also allow for some storms to form, along a boundary line from decaying morning storms. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place right now across the region, with any storms that form bringing the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and a small chance for a tornado. Outside of the storms, it will remain breezy today. Winds will be out of the east up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers look possible overnight, as the lower level jet kicks in. This will allow for storms to increase in coverage through the night lasting through daybreak. With a cluster of storms expected to move through, this will keep cloudy skies in place and could have an effect on temperatures and severe storms into Tuesday. It will be mild tonight, as lows bottom out near 70.

EXTENDED: Tuesday holds another chance for a couple of rounds of showers and t-storms with highs in the upper 80s. After AM storms on Tuesday, some sunshine during the day could help fuel our next chance of severe weather by Tuesday evening. A stalled front with a slow progressing low will bring a line of storms Tuesday evening. Scattered storms could form a bow echo late Tuesday evening, giving the indication for widespread strong winds. That line could produce winds upwards of 60 mph and the potential for some large hail, with a small risk for an isolated tornado. Most of mid-Missouri is under a slight risk for severe weather. With localized heavy downpours that could remain in one spot for an extended period of time, we will also have to monitor the risk for flood prone areas. Outside of a small chance of rain Wednesday morning, we start another dry streak. The heat and humidity return following the rain, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices as high as 109. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.