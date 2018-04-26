Sunshine and warmth to close out the week

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant weather awaits everyone this afternoon, with a light northeasterly breeze. Through the day, temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 70s across the region, with few clouds expected through the day.

TONIGHT: With a few passing clouds tonight light sprinkles are possible as overnight lows drop back into the mid 40s by morning. Winds will hold out of the northwest from 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Friday's highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under sunny skies. By Friday night into Saturday, another dry frontal passage is expected. This cold front will bring in cool Canadian air, with temperatures Saturday likely staying in the low to mid 60s. However, the high April sunshine will make it feel warmer than the actual temperature reflects. Trends continue to show this nice weather pattern extending into the start of next week, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s for Sunday. We'll start next week warm, reaching close to 80 Monday. Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as the spring warmth continues. Showers and t-storms look more likely as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.