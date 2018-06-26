Tracking a severe risk this afternoon, Big heat by late week

THIS AFTERNOON: Much of this morning's convection will leave lingering areas of cloud cover over a good portion of Mid-Missouri, outside of the far southern third of the viewing area. We're going to watch for the development of storms, especially across the Lake of the Ozarks and points eastward for the development of a line of thunderstorms into this evening, along which there could be damaging winds (58+ mph) and large hail (quarter-sized).

TONIGHT: T-Storms that developed in the early evening will continue to push to the southeast through the late evening, exiting along the I-44 corridor after midnight. Clouds will slowly decrease by morning as temperatures drop into the low 70s. Expect a southwest wind from 8-13 mph.

EXTENDED: Hot, humid weather returns Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Afternoon highs wil reach near 90 Wednesday but the mid 90s the rest of the week. The humidity will bring heat indices up to 108 by Thursday afternoon, with dangerous heat for the end of the work week. Our next chance of storms will arrive Sunday into Monday, bringing some relief from the heat as temperatures drop back to near 90 by Monday. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.