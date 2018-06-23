Warming weekend with chances of storms
TODAY: Cloud cover will be with us to start the weekend off this morning as the remnants of a decaying system bring some showers to our southern counties. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be slower to warm as we head into the afternoon hours. Haven't been able to rule out a stray storm this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry if not all of us. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s this afternoon as the cloud cover decreases to partly sunny skies into the evening.
TONIGHT: That gradual clearing trend continues into the overnight hours. Winds will be light tonight as we get to partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 60s.
EXTENDED: Sunday will be warmer as we see more sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s in the afternoon, but feel like the lower 90s factoring in the humidity. We'll have an isolated storm chance in the afternoon, but the better chance will come in the overnight hours as storms move in from the west after 9 PM. Monday we'll see another round of storms in the overnight hours move through followed by a third round Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be topping out near 90 through Tuesday, but we'll see hot and dry weather set up for the remainder of the week. Highs then jump into the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105 range.