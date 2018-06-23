Warming weekend with chances of storms

TODAY: Cloud cover will be with us to start the weekend off this morning as the remnants of a decaying system bring some showers to our southern counties. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be slower to warm as we head into the afternoon hours. Haven't been able to rule out a stray storm this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry if not all of us. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s this afternoon as the cloud cover decreases to partly sunny skies into the evening.

TONIGHT: That gradual clearing trend continues into the overnight hours. Winds will be light tonight as we get to partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 60s.