Weekend clouds and a chance of rain Sunday

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase and it won't be as cold with lows dropping to near 40. East winds will remain under 8 mph. 

SATURDAY: Moisture will return from the west bringing a slight shower chance to areas west of HWY 63 Saturday afternoon and to our southwestern counties Saturday night. Most areas will stay dry Saturday but it will be a bit cool due to mostly cloudy skies and an easterly breeze up to 12 mph which will hold our high temperatures close to 60 degrees.

EXTENDED:   As a storm system passes to our south Sunday, showers will become more likely in southern Missouri, spreading as far north as I-70.  Sunday's temperatures will also come in below average for late-April, reaching the low 60s. Areas near I-44 could pick up a half to three quarters of an inch of rain while farther north to I-70, up to a tenth inch of rain is possible.   Next week starts off warmer and more like late April as we reach the mid to upper 60s with a chance of showers Tuesday evening and Wednesday.  Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.

