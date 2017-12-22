First snow of the season this weekend

First snow of the season

We have two chances for measurable snow in parts of Mid-Missouri in the next few days. The first comes with a southern storm system which will lift rain north to I-44 Friday evening. Rain will turn to snow overnight with possibly a dusting accumulating by Saturday morning. Right now, the best chance of snow is along and south of I-44, including Phelps and Pulaski counties. Snow will end by daybreak Saturday but with temperatures at the freezing mark, some slick roads will be possible. Those traveling southeast through early Saturday morning should monitor the weather.

A fast moving wave of low pressure moving in from the northwest will bring another chance of snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At this time, the more steady snow is expected along and north of I-70 with much lighter snow or flurries farther south. Accumulation of a half inch to an inch is possible with highest amounts north of I-70. Temperatures will be below freezing Sunday morning and roads could be slick.

Watch ABC17 News for the newest timing and forecast amounts and check back here for the latest.