Morgan County flooding causes road blockages

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 12:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 06:07 PM CDT

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - Recent weather has caused significant flash flooding in Morgan County on Tuesday, causing vehicles to get stuck and roads to be blocked.

Director of 911 and Emergency Management in Morgan County Rick Bias tells us there has been at least one vehicle water rescue but no one was hurt.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has confirmed that two to four inches of rain fell in about an hour across Morgan County this morning.


ABC 17 News is headed to Morgan County to evaluate the extent of the flooding.

 

 

