Morgan County flooding causes road blockages

Morgan County flooding Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ] Courtesy of Morgan County 911 & Emergency Management Facebook [ + - ]

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - Recent weather has caused significant flash flooding in Morgan County on Tuesday, causing vehicles to get stuck and roads to be blocked.

Director of 911 and Emergency Management in Morgan County Rick Bias tells us there has been at least one vehicle water rescue but no one was hurt.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has confirmed that two to four inches of rain fell in about an hour across Morgan County this morning.

ABC 17 News is headed to Morgan County to evaluate the extent of the flooding.