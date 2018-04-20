Rain in parts of Mid-Missouri this weekend

A storm system will track to our south this weekend, spreading clouds and moisture across the southern half of the state. The clouds and easterly breeze will keep our daytime temperatures below normal, reaching the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday while nights will stay in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks mainly dry as most of the moisture will stay in western Missouri. However, a spot shower can't be ruled out closer to HWY 65 and for Truman Reservoir. Any rain Saturday would be brief and light with only trace amounts.

As moisture lifts north Saturday night, showers will increase after 9 PM, lifting north overnight with most staying south of HWY 50 through early Sunday morning. Showers will increase through the day Sunday, becoming more widespread south of HWY 50 with only a few showers farther north. Areas north of I-70 will only see some sprinkles or a brief light shower with most areas staying dry but cloudy Sunday.

Much needed rainfall will fall mainly south of I-70 with rainfall amounts highest farther south where a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected closer to I-44 but only a tenth inch of rain possible near I-70 where showers fall.