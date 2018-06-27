Severe storms in mid-Missouri cause damage, traffic, flash flooding
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Storms and flooding have caused traffic delays, damage and flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri.
An emergency manager told ABC 17 there are eight to 12 inches of flowing water in downtown Columbia.
ABC 17 Stormtrack has heard reports of large tree limbs down in Sedalia, causing some roadblocks and lightning hitting a transformer at Highway 63 and Interstate 70 Connector in Columbia, impacting traffic signals.
According to Boone County Joint Communications, there's flooding at St Charles Rd. near Battle Ave., creating a traffic hazard. According to Boone County Fire Protection District, a vehicle was flooded out on the road and two people walked out. The vehicle will be towed, but St. Charles Rd. is closed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to "slow down" and "use caution:"
The Missouri Department of Transportation has been tweeting updates about the traffic problems they've seen: