Severe storms in mid-Missouri cause damage, traffic, flash flooding

VIEWER PHOTOS: Severe weather in mid-Missouri Photo Credit: David Hilton, Sedalia [ + - ] Photo Credit: Jay Coffman, Gravois Mills [ + - ] Photo Credit: Vicki Acton, NE Interstate 70 in Columbia [ + - ] Photo Credit: Vicki Acton, NE Interstate 70 in Columbia [ + - ] Photo Credit: Terrie Johnson, Highway 63 near Ashland [ + - ] Photo Credit: Sarah Strobel, Tipton [ + - ] Photo Credit: Melissa Baugh Mayes, New Florence [ + - ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Storms and flooding have caused traffic delays, damage and flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri.

An emergency manager told ABC 17 there are eight to 12 inches of flowing water in downtown Columbia.

ABC 17 Stormtrack has heard reports of large tree limbs down in Sedalia, causing some roadblocks and lightning hitting a transformer at Highway 63 and Interstate 70 Connector in Columbia, impacting traffic signals.

According to Boone County Joint Communications, there's flooding at St Charles Rd. near Battle Ave., creating a traffic hazard. According to Boone County Fire Protection District, a vehicle was flooded out on the road and two people walked out. The vehicle will be towed, but St. Charles Rd. is closed.

St. Charles Road flooding

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to "slow down" and "use caution:"

Water is over some roadways in parts of Troop F. Trooper Dalton took these pics on westbound US 54, east of Auxvasse. Please slow down and use caution! Hydroplaning can occur at 35mph. pic.twitter.com/ACcOCygNNv — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 26, 2018

The Missouri Department of Transportation has been tweeting updates about the traffic problems they've seen:

MORGAN COUNTY ALERT: Route BB over Gabriel Creek is closed, due to high water. Seek an alternate Route around the area. pic.twitter.com/JYpISB4UKi — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) June 26, 2018

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Moniteau and western Cole counties until 3:15pm. 60mph winds and penny sized hail are possible in areas from California to Columbia to Hartsburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 115 and 133. pic.twitter.com/BMaKWmArWe — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) June 26, 2018

COLUMBIA ADVISORY: Use caution on I-70 east of St. Charles Road/mile marker 131 (pictured here) and on Route B near East Brown Station Road. Water over the road in both locations. pic.twitter.com/WTV9FVKYKY — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) June 26, 2018