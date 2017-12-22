Winter Weather Advisory Friday Night

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Camden, Maries, Miller, Pulaski and Phelps counties until 6 AM Saturday for possibly 1-2 inches of snow. A southern storm system will spread moisture to the north through Friday evening as rain which will mix with snow after 8 PM and change over to all snow after 10 PM. Temperatures will be below freezing and roads could be slick Friday night through early Saturday.

Snow will start to accumulate as early as 11 PM near Osage Beach, spreading to the northeast to Jefferson City by 1 AM with a trace possible. The snow will gradually shift to the southeast to near I-44 by 5 AM ending by daybreak. Trace amounts are possible near HWY 50 with a half inch to an inch south to I-44. Fort Leonard Wood to Rolla are expected to pick up an inch and a half to two inches by morning.

Travelers should use caution if traveling south tonight through early Saturday as roads could be slick. Slushy snow will mainly impact elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses and gravel roads. Well traveled roads are expected to be mainly wet. Watch ABC17 News for the newest timing and amounts.