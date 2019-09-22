SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

$17,000 worth of items stolen from MU fraternity house

MUPD is asking for Community help

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department said $17,000 worth of items were stolen from the Sigma Chi fraternity house on College Avenue. 

The reported burglary occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

According to MU police, a suspected burglar entered a third-floor fire escape door. Police identified the suspect as a male with short hair and wearing a white T-shirt.

A witness reported that the suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger, according to MUPD.

MUPD said the Columbia Police Department also received a report of a burglary between 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the 1300 block of Rosemary Street. Police do not know if the two incidents are related.

MU police is asking anyone with information regarding these burglaries to contact the department at 573-882-7201 or call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

 


