'Cannabus' making stops in Columbia

Mobile clinic signing physician certification forms

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A mobile medical marijuana certification van dubbed the "Cannabus" was stopping in Columbia Wednesday.

The "special mobile certification event" is being put on by organizations called Health City MD, a Brentwood-based company and The Cannabus MD and offers $125 physician certifications, which are necessary for medical marijuana cards.

Dr. Zinia Thomas, the Cannabus MD said, "It's the old people, the young people, the different races, that have been failed by the conventional system and when you can have one or two doses with no side effects it's a no brainier."

The Cannabus has visited other cities across the state and Monday was set to make stops at locations downtown and in south Columbia.

"On the field man, we are just going everywhere, you know, we just want to help as many people as we can, we've had a lot of turmoil but at the end of the day we're trying to help people and that's it.," said Derrick Cox, the co-owner of the Cannabus.

The bus has attracted attention from media and investigators. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper told ABC 17 News that the agency is aware of the bus and is looking into its activities.

Daniel Cappuccitti, a patient who lives in Columbia said, "I can't talk for the next person but it works for me."

Several businesses have popped up in recent months offering certifications after nearly 70 percent of Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in November. Missouri is not scheduled to issue licenses for medical marijuana growers, processors, dispensaries and facilities until early 2020.

John Borland, Grassroots owner said, "We're gonna take full advantage and do everything the correct way and provide Missouri with the best medicine we can."