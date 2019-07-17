JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The latest Cole County health inspection reports showed 10 food establishments without a single violation of any kind.

Little Wonders Early Learning Center, the Capital 8 Theaters concessions counter, Apple Tree Academy and the Missouri Boulevard location of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken were among the list of flawless entries on the June report from the Cole County Health Department.

The Mexican restaurant El Jimador on West Edgewood Drive was cited as the month's biggest violator with seven core violations and three priority violations, the latter being the more serious infraction of the two categories.

