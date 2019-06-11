$10k reward offered in unsolved murders

COLUMBIA, Mo. - CrimeStoppers of Columbia is offering $10,000 for information that leads authorities to suspects in any of the 15 unsolved Boone County murders dating back to 1978.

The not-for-profit organization announced the cash reward Tuesday.

"Any unsolved crime in our community is a concern," Terry Robb, Crimestoppers board president, said in a news release. "But now with additional financial support from our friends in the business community, we have an opportunity to shine a spotlight specifically on unsolved murders and offer substantially larger rewards than ever before for tips related to cold murder cases."

The homicide cases eligible for the reward are:

Leigh Ann Wilson (1978)

Peggy Donath (1982)

Cinde Kemple-Buchner (1987)

Mark Dailey (2009)

Donnell Coleman (2011)

Charles Bell (2011)

Timothy Jones (2011)

Rickie Dunn Jr. (2014)

Gabrielle Rhodes (2016)

Edmond Randolph (2016)

Michael Walker (2017)

Jeffrey Jones (2017)

Jamar Hicks (2017)

Augustus Roberts (2017)

Louis Green Jr. (2018)

The money will go to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect in any of those cases, the organization said. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous. The program will end Dec. 31, the organization said.

Information about CrimeStoppers and the unsolved cases is available on the CrimeStoppers website, 875tips.com. To contact CrimeStoppers by phone call 573-875-8477.