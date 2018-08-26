16-year-old dies after car crashes, then catches fire in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - A 16-year-old died in Phelps County after his truck crashed and caught fire Saturday morning.

Online Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said that Tristan Russ, of St. James, was heading south on Highway 68 around 8 a.m. when his truck crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road.

Russ' truck started to skid, causing him to hit a fence and then a tree, according to the report. His truck overturned and caught fire just south of Highway 8.

The report said Russ was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was Troop I's third fatality of the month, and 21st in 2018.