17-year-old seriously hurt in Callaway County rollover crash

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Saturday night in Callaway County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happened on Route J near County Road 354 just before midnight.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and went airborne. When it landed, it started rolling and the driver was ejected.

She was taken to the hospital by Staff for Life. According to the report, she was not wearing a seat belt.

