2 arrested after allegedly found with 8.5 pounds of marijuana

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Two men were arrested after allegedly driving down Interstate 70 with multiple pounds of marijuana.

According to court documents, Logan Frazier and Isaiah Hensley were pulled over in their car around the 99-mile marker on I-70 in Cooper County after they allegedly changed lanes without a turn signal twice.

Court documents said the two men told the trooper different stories, with one saying they were coming from Colorado and the other saying they were coming from Kansas City. The trooper also said he could smell marijuana in the car.

The suspects admitted to having marijuana and troopers uncovered around 8.5 pounds of the drug, court documents say.