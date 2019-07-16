2 arrested for allegedly having meth and heroin

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a couple after finding a "substantial amount of meth" in their car.

On Friday, deputies responded to Highway 87 after two calls about a car being driven erratically and weaving on the road. According to a news release, deputies found the car on just north of Highway T. Deputies say they found Abra Stone, 38, and Nicholas Scott, 38, in the car. Scott was apparently unresponsive and deputies had to wake him up. Scott and Stone consented to a search of their car, and that's when deputies reportedly found meth and a small amount of heroin.

Both suspects were taken to the Moniteau County Jail, but Scott became unresponsive again and had to be taken to a hospital for a possible drug overdose.