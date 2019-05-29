Mug shots provided by the Cole County Jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department said officers arrested two men Friday after a witness told authorities the men were rummaging through property on a lot.

According to court documents, just before 3 p.m., a witness reported he was helping clean up from the recent tornado when he saw the two suspects at 301 Flora Drive. Police made contact with the men, who were identified as Bradley Hedrick and Adam Brandt. They were near two motorcycles and reportedly told officers they came to see the "destruction." Court documents said the officers noticed the motorcycles didn't have license plates on them. Neither of the men admitted to owning the motorcycles, documents said.

Police said both of the motorcycles were confirmed to have been stolen out of Kansas City. Officers searched both motorcycles and allegedly found mushrooms, ecstasy, methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, a stolen 40-caliber Beretta handgun and a stolen 45-caliber Taurus pistol were found, along with numerous screwdrivers, wrenches and bolt cutters, court documents said.