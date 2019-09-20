2 brothers charged with shooting TV with AR-15

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A pair of brothers are charged with the unauthorized shooting of a weapon where it's prohibited after a July incident.

According to court documents, Abel and Ian McGeorge went to Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area after dark on July 27. A conservation agent says he heard gunshots and went over to find the pair with flashlights shooting at a flat-screen TV with an AR-15.

Court documents said the brothers admitted to shooting the gun at the television about 20 times total.



They allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of many people near restrooms and the boat ramp. Court documents said they were on the shotgun range, which is not meant for rifles like the AR-15.

The brothers were given one ticket each for violating shooting-range rules, according to the conservation agent.