2-car wreck in northern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a two-car crash on Route 124 just north of Lake San Lynn Road in northern Boone County on Friday afternoon.

According to a crash report, a 2012 Ford Focus turned left and into the path of the second vehicle, a 2008 Ford Edge. The Edge struck the side of the Focus before going off the road and overturning.

Troopers said the Focus went off the opposite side of the road, but remained upright. Five people, including two children ages 10 and 8, suffered minor injuries, the report said. Authorities said the children were in the Edge that overturned.