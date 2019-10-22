From the left, Wyatt Duncan and Phillip Boyd. Both are charged in Saline County accused of leading authorities on a chase early Saturday morning.

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Two men were charged in Saline County after they allegedly led authorities on a chase early Saturday morning.

A Saline County Sheriff's Department incident report shows deputies were contacted by state troopers to assist in a chase westbound on Interstate 70 just after midnight Saturday. Reports show Phillip Boyd, 18, and Wyatt Duncan, 19, were suspected of stealing the vehicle involved.

Reportedly, troopers successfully used a deflation device on the vehicle. Deputies said both suspects got out of the car and ran from authorities.

The report shows a helicopter and K-9 unit aided in the search for Boyd and Duncan. Deputies said the pair were found in a wooded area north of where the pursuit ended.

Deputies said one of the suspects was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both are being held in the Saline County Jail.

A judge issued bail amounts for Boyd and Duncan. Boyd's bond was set at $10,000 cash-only, with conditions that he wear a GPS monitoring device and submit to drug and alcohol testing. Duncan is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond with the same conditions as Boyd.

Prosecutors charged Boyd and Duncan with two separate counts. Duncan is charged with one count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and a felony count for resisting arrest. Boyd is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and a felony county of resisting arrest.

The suspects appeared in court Monday. Online court records show Boyd and Duncan are scheduled to appear in the Saline County courthouse on Wednesday for a bond release hearing.