Second Democrat running in 4th Congressional District

Seat is currently held by Vicky Hartzler

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 12:30 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:30 AM CDT

HALLSVILLE, Mo. - A second candidate has announced her bid for the chance to challenge Rep. Vicky Hartzler in 2020 for the 4th Congressional District.

Mid-Missouri native Lindsey Simmons announced her candidacy today. She is a graduate of Missouri Valley College and got her law degree from Harvard. In a press release, she described herself as an advocate for domestic violence survivors, conservation groups and veterans. 

Simmons took a shot at Hartzler saying "Washington changes people and, unfortunately, that appears to be the case with our Congresswoman Hartzler. That's why I pledge not to take a dime of corporate PAC money and will put term limits on myself. Our families have too much at stake to let politics and corporate influence take priority. It's time for a change so our voices can be heard again."

Earlier this summer, Erich Ardvison announced his candidacy for the 4th Congressional District.

Hartzler has held the seat since 2011, winning the last five elections.

