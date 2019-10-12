$6 million gifted to MU for new health institute

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The CEO of Dow has gifted The University of Missouri $6 million. According to the school, it's one of the first major gifts from one person for the NextGen Precision Health Institute.

Jim Fitterling graduated from the engineering school in 1983, and started working for the company he now leads two weeks after.

“Tackling grand challenges, such as treatments for cancer and heart disease, is core to our mission as one of America’s leading research universities,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. “I am thrilled that Jim shares in our vision for this project and our aspirations to transform health care through interdisciplinary research and precision medicine.”

The university hopes the research facility will help with medical breakthroughs for patients in the state.

“It is an honor to give back to the university that has given me so much,” Fitterling said. “Knowing that the University of Missouri will be transforming health care also makes me very proud to be a Tiger. As a cancer survivor, I’m keenly interested in advancing research that helps patients and their families enjoy better outcomes and better qualities of life.”

The $220.8 million institute is the UM system's top capital priority and is funded through a combination of private and corporate support. The state of Missouri has contributed $10 million dollars according to the university.