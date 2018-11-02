7 charged with murder in Sylvan Lane shooting

Two more arrests in Sylvan Lane...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Seven suspects have now been charged with second-degree murder in an August shooting on Sylvan Lane in Columbia.

Mackenzie P. Cox and Elijah L. Fiore, were the latest to be charged and were arrested Wednesday. Police say Cox and Fiore were involved in the shooting that stemmed from a meth-deal gone bad, adding onto the five suspects who had already been charged.

Former Cole County Prosecutor Bill Tackett said the seven charges are related to '"felony murder," which he described as when, "during the commission of a felony, someone dies, so everyone involved is charged with murder." Tackett said the seven murder charges stem from the shooting happening in the context of the drug deal. All seven people are also charged with delivery of controlled substance, a felony.

The shooting killed Randall King II, 31, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. King's girlfriend, Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, 41, was also arrested and charged.

Cox allegedly drove Fiore and Anthony Neill to the residence on Sylvan where the meth deal was set to occur. Sarah Davidson, another suspect in the case, told investigators she saw both Neill and Fiore shooting at King, according to court documents.

Neill, Littleton, Davidson, Richard L. Nole and Hollie A. Johnson were also arrested in connection with the shooting.