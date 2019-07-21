800+ without power in Howard and Cooper counties as storms roll through mid-Missouri

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 12:22 a.m.: A spokesperson with Ameren Missouri confirmed the outage is weather-related.

More than 1,000 customers are currently without power in Howard and Cooper counties.

According to the outage map, power is estimated to be back on sometime after 3 a.m.

ORIGINAL: Ameren Missouri is reporting over 800 customers in both Howard and Cooper counties are without power Saturday evening.

This is as thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour march through mid-Missouri.

ABC 17 News is working to confirm with Ameren Missouri the cause of the outages and the estimated restoration time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.