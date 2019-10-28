SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

ABC 17 News Anchor Arrested on Suspicion of DWI

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 04:26 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A member of ABC 17's news staff has been arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

A Columbia police officer arrested news anchor Joey Parker late Saturday night after a minor accident involving only Parker's vehicle. He's also facing a possible charge for making an illegal U-turn.  

Parker was booked into the Boone County jail just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning and was released after posting a $500 bond.

Parker has been an employee of KMIZ since 2013.

