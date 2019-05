A home in the 900 block of Lyle Street in Fulton, Missouri, catches fire on Monday, May 13, 2019.

FULTON, Mo. - No one was hurt after two early morning house fires in Fulton.

The fires broke out after 4 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue and the 900 block of Lyle Street, said Fulton fire chief Kevin Coffelt.

Both fires were considered accidental, Coffelt said.

ABC 17 News is waiting on more information on the damage the fires caused. Check back later for updates.