Activists march in pro-choice rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Citizen activists and organizers rallied at the Missouri State Capitol on Saturday.

According to a news release, the rally was in opposition to House Bill 126. The bill supports criminalizing abortion as early as eight weeks.

"I got very very sad about it," said rally organizer Summer Webb. "Then I decided there was no reason to be said about it. It was time to take action."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson supports the bill. Despite the rain, protesters marched from the Capitol building to the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Chants of "Not my governor" could be heard while the rally was setting up.

"I hope that they gain the ability to stand up for themselves as well," said Webb of the people attending the march.

She said her goal is for everyone to be able to stand up and make a difference in their community.

"I do not know if it is to late for our state," Webb said. "But I do not think it is too late for the other states that are trying to pass the same kind of bans."









