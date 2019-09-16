Adult high school coming to Columbia

MERS Goodwill will open a new adult high school in the Columbia Daily Tribune building. [Courtesy MERS Goodwill]

MERS Goodwill will open a new adult high school in the Columbia Daily Tribune building. [Courtesy MERS Goodwill]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Adults who are interested in earning their high school diploma in Mid-Missouri will soon have a place to do so.

MERS Goodwill said in a news release that it will open a new adult high school on Oct. 28 called the Goodwill Excel Center in downtown Columbia. The Excel Center is a tuition-free high school and the fourth of its kind.

The new center will be located at 101 N. Fourth St. in the Columbia Daily Tribune newspaper building.

MERS Goodwill says about 500,000 people in Missouri over 21 without a high school diploma.

Class times will be flexible to accommodate work schedules, and each facility will have a drop-in childcare center which is free for students attending class, according to the organization.

Enrollment is underway and students interested in enrolling can contact high school director Mike Reynolds at 573-499-1220 or mreynolds@mogoodwillexcel.org.

More information is also available at mersgoodwill.org/excel-center-registration-form/.