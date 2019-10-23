African American heritage trail markers unveiled

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Wednesday afternoon, Columbia leaders are set to unveil new African American heritage trail markers.

A live playback of the event can be watched on the player below.

The announcement was held at the Blind Boone home on 10 N. 10th St. at 4 p.m.

It's the second event in as many weeks unveiling 13 new trail markers along Columbia's African American Heritage Trail. About half of the heritage markers were shown off Oct 16.

Markers detail black history in Columbia over the past 200 years along a two-mile-long walking trail around downtown. City and community leaders spoke at the event and showed off six new markers.

The first tail marker was dedicated in 2015. Columbia city worker Vicki Russell said there are 18 plaques on the trail with the plan to add about five more.

Columbia businesses and organizations sponsored the trail markers unveiled Wednesday.