Agencies cooperate to keep food, rides, visitors safe at Salute to America

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than 50,000 visitors are expected to attend Salute to America on Wednesday and Thursday.

Organizers of Jefferson City's biggest annual event said it requires the assistance of local safety and law enforcement agencies.

Wednesday afternoon, a mobile command center was positioned near the downtown area, out of which the Jefferson City Fire Department, the Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County EMS and The Missouri State Highway Patrol will serve their role in the two-day event.

Food vendor inspections

JCFD Division Chief Jason Turner said his agency worked with the city's health department to perform inspections of the food vendors to make sure they are in compliance with city codes.

"The health department performs the food inspection of the vendors, we do the fire and safety inspection," Turner said.

The fire department is also monitoring any fire hazards at the vendor locations in the downtown area and making sure the many generators are being operated properly.

Ride safety inspections

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Amusement Ride Safety Division performed safety inspections Tuesday night and Wednesday morning of 14 rides that are set up at Salute to America.

All the rides received clearance from the state.

Safety tips

The weather forecast for Salute to America indicated temperatures in the 80s with high humidity.

Turner said visitors should prepare by staying hydrated, wearing sunblock and limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

JCFD will also have four or more extra officers working downtown and monitoring the fireworks show.

Fireworks

JCFD released a statement Wednesday reminding visitors and residents that fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited from being discharged inside the city limits.

"Anyone found to be discharging fireworks inside the city could face a fine through the municipal courts," the statement said. "JCFD wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July so fire officials encourages them to attend public firework displays."

Stay with ABC 17 News for full coverage of Salute to America.