Strong winds flip airplane at Jefferson City Memorial Airport

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Officials with the Jefferson City Fire Department said strong winds caused a plane to overturn at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday morning.

The plane was moved from the area near the runway around 3:45 p.m. and the airport is now back in operation to the level it was before the plane flipped, officials said.

According to a news release, investigators believe strong cross wings struck the plane while the pilot was practicing touch and go landings, causing the plane to flip over.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration has been in touch with them and will be investigating.

ORIGINAL: An airplane overturned on the runway at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Fire Department.

The department said it arrived at 11:11 a.m. Saturday and found a private plane on its top, about 10 feet off the runway.

According to the release, the pilot got themselves out of the plane and refused medical care.

The runway was shut down and incoming planes were diverted to neighboring airports, according to the release.

The department said the cause of the incident is under investigation.