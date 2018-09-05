SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Airport parking fees voted down by Columbia city council

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Parking at Columbia Regional Airport will remain free after the city council voted down a proposal Tuesday night.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the council rejected the measure that would have imposed a $3/day parking fee at the airport.

Council members Betsy Peters and Ian Thomas supported the parking fee.

Thomas suggested a portion of the city's transportation sales tax revenue be redirected to transit, and that the parking fees could offset the loss for COU.

Instead, the council opted to spend $57,000 from reserve funding to avoid raising para-transit fees by one dollar in 2019.

