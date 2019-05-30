Alternative parking options extended for state employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Officials have extended alternative parking for state workers in Jefferson City.

According to a news release from the Office of Administration, state employees working in the Capitol Complex area will need to continue using alternative parking options until at least Friday, June 7.

Officials said many parking lots or nearby streets will likely still be flooded.

State workers can expect limited parking at the Harry S. Truman Building on High Street, the Broadway Building on High Street and the James C Kirkpatrick State Information Center on Main Street, according to the news release.

Officials with the Office of Administration said they will continue to monitor the affected parking lots and will email out any parking updates, as well as post them on social media.

Officials said employees who show their state ID will be able to ride Jefferson City bus routes for free.

According to the news release, employees can also park in one of the remote shuttle lots available if the above options are not possible. Those are located in the Capitol Mall parking lot near Sears and the lower Missouri State Penitentiary parking lot. These shuttles will run from 6:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.