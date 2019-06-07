Alternative parking options still available for state workers next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State employees will have to continue to use alternative parking options next week as flooding remains a concern in Jefferson City, Office of Administration officials said.

According to a news release, parking is still limited at the Harry S. Truman building and the Broadway Building, both on High Street. There's also limited parking at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center on Main Street.

There are several options for people impacted by the restricted parking. Officials said people should carpool or be dropped off at work at these buildings. They also said any workers who show their state ID can ride the Jefferson City bus routes for free. State workers can also park in one of two shuttle lots. The first lot is in the Capital Mall parking lot near Sears. An express bus route will run from there to the Harry S. Truman Building. The second lot is in the lower Missouri State Penitentiary parking lot.

Officials said the Capital Mall bus shuttle will run only at peak times from 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.State workers who need to get back to their cars during the day should park at the Missouri State Penitentiary lot, according to the news release. The Missouri State Penitentiary bus shuttle will continue running from 6:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials also said that St. Peter's Catholic Church on Broadway is allowing state employees to park in its lower parking lot. About 50 parking spots are available and will be taken on a first come, first served basis, officials said.

The Office of Administration also created a temporary access on West Main Street to Lot 14, located at West Main Street and Missouri Boulevard, where workers can park.