Alumnus honors family by gifting combined $1.7 million to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two financial gifts to the University of Missouri will honor an alumnus's family.

Mizzou announced Thursday the $1.7 million combined donations from Ken Donohew, a 1967 industrial engineering graduate, and his wife, Ellen Kippel.

A $1.4 million gift will honor Donohew's father by creating the Maj. Gen. Jack Donohew Fund for Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said, "We are solving the world's toughest problems through collaboration, and our students are right at the heart of it. I am thrilled that alumni like Ken are as passionate about Mizzou's future as I am. Thanks to his support, future generations of students will have access to the high-quality education and training."

The College of Veterinary Medicine will place a plaque in honor of Donohew's uncle, Dr. Paul Zollman, after a second, $310,000 gift.

Zollman graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1950. ​​​​​​​

"Paul Zollman was one of our first graduates, and I couldn't be prouder that his nephew, Ken Donohew, is honoring his legacy through this gift to our shelter program," said Carolyn Henry, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

The donation brings the family's total financial contribution to MU to more than $3 million.