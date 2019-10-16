Ambulance crash shuts down part of Columbia street

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A patient in serious condition had to be extricated from a Callaway County ambulance Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Columbia.

Boone County emergency dispatchers sent an alert that Old 63 was closed from Shepard Boulevard to East Stadium Boulevard because of a crash. Callaway County EMS later said an ambulance carrying a patient in serious condition and a two-person crew was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection.

Columbia Police Department crash investigator Laurie Simpson said a preliminary investigation indicated a Callaway County ambulance was traveling on Stadium to University Hospital with lights and sirens on when a car traveling on Old 63 went through the intersection.

Callaway County EMS said the patient was extricated from the ambulance and rushed to University Hospital. The two crew members were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Simpson said the driver of the car refused medical treatment.

The intersection reopened at about 3:30 p.m.

The Columbia Fire Department in a tweet said firefighters and ambulances from Boone Hospital Center and University Hospital were at the scene.

