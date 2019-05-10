Ameren pushes forward on Boone County tax challenge

Ameren Missouri will continue its challenge of Boone County's property tax assessment of its natural gas system.

The company filed an application for review with the State Tax Commission on Friday. The three-person commission will review a hearing officer's decision to deny Ameren's appeal of Boone County's valuation of its system.

ABC 17 News Investigates reported on Thursday that the county has had to hold onto $2.8 million in Ameren's property taxes while the appeal goes on. That money would normally go to 24 public agencies, including school districts, libraries and city governments.

Ameren appealed Boone County Assessor Tom Schauwecker's valuation of its system in 2018. The county clerk's office received Ameren's appeal on July 2, 10 working days past the deadline to get such challenges in.

Ameren's application said the county did not properly notify it of a Board of Equalization meeting meant to consider extending the appeal deadline for them. The board voted 4-2 against such an extension. Ameren said that the clerk never personally notified the company, but did post a notice of the hearing four days prior to it being held.

An STC hearing date has not yet been set.

Ameren has already appealed its property valuation for 2019, laying out a nearly identical argument as last year. Ameren said the county overvalued its natural gas system, which affects the amount of property taxes the company must pay.