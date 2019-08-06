Ameren starts Smart Energy Plan in downtown Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Ameren Missouri started construction on the Jefferson City Smart Grid Project on Tuesday.

The goal of the project is to reduce the number of power outages and speed restoration for customers in downtown Jefferson City.

Crews will install eight new "smart technology" switchgears that work together to detect power outages and re-route power.

The project will cast $1.2 million and is scheduled to be completed in December 2019.

Division director of Central Missori of Ameren Ralph "Chip" Webb said the project was in the works before the EF3-rated tornado hit the city on May 22.