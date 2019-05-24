Ameren, Three Rivers work to restore power to Jefferson City

[Source: Ameren Missouri]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Ameren Missouri and Three Rivers Electric Cooperative were working Friday morning to restore power to more than 1,000 customers in the Jefferson City area.

Ameren has 1,223 customers without power in Cole County, and Three Rivers has 924 customers without power in Cole County as of 7:10 a.m. Friday.

6 Photos Ameren Missouri crews work to restore power to more than 1,000 customers in Jefferson City on Thursday, May 23, 2019. [Ameren Missouri]

Ameren has 1, 673 customers without power in Miller County, and Three Rivers has 268 customers without power in Miller County as of 7:10 a.m. Friday.

Ameren plans to have power restored to Jefferson City by Saturday afternoon, and Ameren customers in Eldon should have power restored by Friday night, said Ameren Division Director Chip Webb.