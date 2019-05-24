SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Ameren, Three Rivers work to restore power to Jefferson City

More than 1,000 customers without power

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:13 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Ameren Missouri and Three Rivers Electric Cooperative were working Friday morning to restore power to more than 1,000 customers in the Jefferson City area.

Ameren has 1,223 customers without power in Cole County, and Three Rivers has 924 customers without power in Cole County as of 7:10 a.m. Friday.

Ameren has 1, 673 customers without power in Miller County, and Three Rivers has 268 customers without power in Miller County as of 7:10 a.m. Friday. 

Ameren plans to have power restored to Jefferson City by Saturday afternoon, and Ameren customers in Eldon should have power restored by Friday night, said Ameren Division Director Chip Webb.

