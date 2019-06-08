American Red Cross Shelters relocate

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Red Cross will combine the shelters in Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri. The shelters will be moving to a central location in Russellville.

The shelter at the Eldon Community Center will move to Russellville Baptist Church, 5209 Simpson, Russellville at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter in Eldon will close before that at 10 a.m.

The shelter in Jefferson City at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School will close at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, anyone using the shelters should bring clothing for several days, bedding, toiletries and other essentials.