SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

American Red Cross Shelters relocate

Shelters moving to Russellville

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Red Cross will combine the shelters in Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri. The shelters will be moving to a central location in Russellville. 

The shelter at the Eldon Community Center will move to Russellville Baptist Church, 5209 Simpson, Russellville at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter in Eldon will close before that at 10 a.m.

The shelter in Jefferson City at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School will close at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, anyone using the shelters should bring clothing for several days, bedding, toiletries and other essentials.

 

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Saturday June 8 Morning Weather Video

    Saturday June 8 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos