Apartment fire in Jefferson City injures one

Courtesy of Jefferson City Fire Department

Courtesy of Jefferson City Fire Department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - - One person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a multi-family residence in Jefferson City on Saturday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire happened just after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

Fire crews got to the scene to find moderate smoke coming from the two-story residence. Officials said the fire was quickly located and brought under control.

Five people were reportedly in the house at the time of the fire. One was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.