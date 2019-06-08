SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Apartment fire in Jefferson City injures one

Fire caused by unattended cooking

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:41 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:41 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - - One person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a multi-family residence in Jefferson City on Saturday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire happened just after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

Fire crews got to the scene to find moderate smoke coming from the two-story residence. Officials said the fire was quickly located and brought under control.

Five people were reportedly in the house at the time of the fire. One was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

