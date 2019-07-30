Are you included in the Equifax data breach settlement?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - More than 147 million people were affected in credit reporting agency Equifax's 2017 data breach.

Now, many of them could get more than $100.

The Federal Trade Commission set up a website last week as part of a consent judgement with Equifax and 48 states over the breach. The company will allocate $300 million to pay claims, with the possibility of adding millions more if necessary.

As part of the settlement, affected customers can receive free credit monitoring for several years through three reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. If the customer already has credit monitoring, they could get up to $125 through the settlement.

Customers can check to see if they were affected by the breach through the settlement website, which asks for the last six digits of your Social Security number to verify.

The settlement also allows those who spent money to protect their identity, or lost money in the breach, to be reimbursed. Those customers must provide receipts in order to be reimbursed.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office could get $2.3 million as part of the settlement, if a federal judge approves the terms. AG spokesperson Chris Nuelle said the office had not yet decided how it would use the settlement money, if approved.