Arkansas company buys Landmark Bank

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia based Landrum Company, the parent company of Landmark Bank, has been purchased by Simmons First National Corporation, based in Pine Bluffs, Arkansas.

The announcement was made Wednesday that the companies came to an agreement and merger plan. Simmons will acquire all the outstanding capital stock of Landrum. The total cost of assets purchased is $3.3 billion.

Landmark Bank is expected to continue operations as a separate bank subsidiary of Simmons for a temporary time before merging with Simmons Bank.

Simmons is a financial holding company with operations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Landmark Bank has 39 branches across the state of Missouri.