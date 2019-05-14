MoDOT to close Ash Street access from Providence tomorrow

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers will not be able to drive onto Ash Street from Providence Road starting Tuesday.

This is part of the ongoing Americans with Disbailities Act improvements project along Providence. The closure is supposed to start at 9 a.m., weather permitting, and the road is scheduled to reopen by the end of the week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has placed signs to warn drivers to find an alternate route while the work happens.

The entire ADA improvement project is supposed to continue along Providence Road and end in August 2020.