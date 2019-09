ASHLAND, Mo. - The city of Ashland experienced a cyberattack this week, according to city leaders.

Interim City Administrator Tony St. Romaine said the attack caused the city to lose access to all of its network files. However, officials said there was no loss or extraction of data.

St. Romaine said that city workers were unable to use legacy systems or their phone system.

Officials said that the systems were scanned and restored Thursday afternoon.