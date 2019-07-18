Assault charge dropped against MU football player, pleads to misdemeanor

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge against a University of Missouri football player.

Tre Williams instead pleaded guilty on July 11 to misdemeanor peace disturbance. Williams received two years of unsupervised probation as a sentence.

Prosecutors originally charged Williams with second-degree domestic assault following an incident with his girlfriend on Providence Road on Dec. 9. Columbia police said in a probable cause statement that the two began to argue, and that the woman said Williams began reaching for the steering wheel. The statement said the woman claimed Williams struck her, threw her phone out of the car and even attempted to choke her.

MU suspended Williams indefinitely that day after head coach Barry Odom said they learned about the situation.

Assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi told The Missourian in December that she planned to not file any charges, but the prosecutor's office changed course and moved forward with the case.